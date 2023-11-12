Morgan Stanley Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 91,013 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $409,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,730,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,287,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 91,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $409,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,730,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,287,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $37,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $142,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 284,435 shares of company stock worth $938,760 and have sold 458,300 shares worth $1,714,912. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

