Morgan Stanley Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $60.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.84.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 240,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

