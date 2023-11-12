Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $36.67.

MC opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

