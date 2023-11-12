Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

