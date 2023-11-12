Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.66 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

