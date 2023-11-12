Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

