Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.37% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,357,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

