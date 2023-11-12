Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.52% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHC. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 613,358 shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $6,673,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

