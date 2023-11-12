Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 984,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RF Acquisition by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 414.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 655,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC opened at $10.66 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

