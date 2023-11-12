Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.23% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.