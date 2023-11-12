Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.33 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $56,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.67 and a 200-day moving average of $491.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $534.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

