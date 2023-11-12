Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.79 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $51,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 106,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

