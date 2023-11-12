Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of DexCom worth $64,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

