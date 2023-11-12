Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,082 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.21% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,146,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Maquia Capital Acquisition ( NASDAQ:MAQC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

