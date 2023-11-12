Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

