Longitude Cayman Ltd. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

