Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,337 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 1.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.27% of Logitech International worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

