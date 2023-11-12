LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
