Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,361 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $36,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,223,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

