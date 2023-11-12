Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VYM opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

