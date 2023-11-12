Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of NewtekOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Stories

