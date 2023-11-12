Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $148,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

