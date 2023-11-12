Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FMX opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

