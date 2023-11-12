Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

KAMN stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaman by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kaman by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

