Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

