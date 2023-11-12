iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 65,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 85.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 174,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

