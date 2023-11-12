International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

