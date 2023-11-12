Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,984,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $133,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,838 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 57.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,322,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,251 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 63.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,295,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $143,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

