Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 133.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $2,887,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

