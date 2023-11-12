Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $441,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $136,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.