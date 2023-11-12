Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4 %

MPLX stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

