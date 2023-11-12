Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

ORCL stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

