Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 891,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 107,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $134.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
