Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

