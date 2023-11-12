Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 823 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

