Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 21,182 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

