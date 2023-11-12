Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,134 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 1,215.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 512,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 473,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

