Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 127,713 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,086.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.