Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GH. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of GH stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

