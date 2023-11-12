Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.