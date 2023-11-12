Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.