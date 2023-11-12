Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

