Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.22.

Finning International stock opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$30.93 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

