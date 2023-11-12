Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

