Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

