Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $908.40.

FICO stock opened at $996.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.74. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $568.38 and a twelve month high of $1,002.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

