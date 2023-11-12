Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

