Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

