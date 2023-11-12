Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1,904.8% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.