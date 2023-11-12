Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
