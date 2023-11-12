Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

About Endeavour Silver

EDR stock opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.08.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.